Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: DND Flyway maintenance work to cause traffic disruptions; check timings and lane restrictions

Repairs on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway started this week, focusing on rebuilding damaged sections. The work will be carried out in phases, with lane closures during off-peak hours. The project is expected to take a month, with a plan to minimise traffic disruptions for commuters.

Work to repair the damaged sections of the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway commenced on Monday, with the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) overseeing the project. The road has been experiencing significant wear and tear in several areas, causing inconvenience for daily commuters.

The repair work, which is expected to span over the next month, will involve a complete overhaul of the damaged road sections. The work is being carried out in phases, starting with the stretch leading from Delhi to Noida, followed by repairs on the stretch from Noida to Delhi.

Traffic Challenges and Plan

The DND Flyway is a vital corridor, handling a daily traffic volume of approximately 500,000 vehicles. Under normal conditions, the flyway already experiences significant congestion, especially in the evening when commuters head towards Noida. Given the ongoing repairs, further traffic pressure is expected, which could lead to delays and bottlenecks.

To mitigate the impact on daily commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police have outlined a plan to manage the repair work in a way that minimises disruption. According to DCP Traffic Praveen Kumar Ranjan, construction work will be carried out during off-peak hours to avoid adding strain during peak traffic times.

Repair Work Schedule and Lane Closures

The repair work will be conducted during two designated time windows:

Late Night (11:00 pm to 6:00 am): Two lanes will be closed to facilitate repair work during the night, when traffic is typically lighter.

Afternoon (12:00 pm to 4:00 pm): One lane will be closed during the afternoon, further minimising the impact on morning and evening rush hours.

The phased approach and strategic scheduling are designed to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible while ensuring the repairs are completed efficiently.

Impact on Daily Commuters

For the 500,000 daily users of the DND Flyway, the next month will be challenging, but the traffic police’s efforts to minimise disruptions are crucial. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan their travel accordingly, particularly if they use the flyway during peak times.

Motorists should also stay updated on the traffic situation through local media and apps to stay informed about any further lane closures or road changes during the repair work.

Long-Term Benefits

Once the repairs are completed, the upgraded DND Flyway will ensure smoother and safer travel for commuters between Delhi and Noida. The project is a crucial step in improving the infrastructure of this busy corridor, which connects two major cities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

This repair project is part of ongoing efforts to improve transportation infrastructure in the region, and while there may be short-term inconvenience, the long-term benefits are expected to be significant for both daily commuters and the overall traffic flow.