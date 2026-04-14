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Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: Commuters advised to avoid these routes, check diversions, major road restrictions

Traffic Police has issued a diversion plan with road closures and alternate routes. Commuters are advised to check advisory before making any plans.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 09:14 AM IST

Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: Commuters advised to avoid these routes, check diversions, major road restrictions
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Delhi and Noida are bracing for significant traffic disruptions on Tuesday as large-scale events marking Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti are scheduled to take place on April 14. Authorities in both cities have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory, warning of congestion and route diversions throughout the day. Commuters are being urged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

Major events and traffic restrictions

In Delhi, a public meeting will be held at Ramlila Maidan from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, followed by a procession to Paharganj. The procession is expected to impact traffic between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM, with several routes advised to be avoided.

These include JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Minto Road, Qutub Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and DBG Road. The procession route will be from Ramlila Maidan to Ajmeri Gate, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Filmistan, DB Gupta Road, and finally to Ambedkar Bhawan in Paharganj.

Traffic diversions and parking in Noida

In Noida, special arrangements have been made for an event at Dalit Prerna Sthal, with multiple diversions in place. Traffic from Greater Noida towards Noida via the expressway may be diverted at the Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37 if congestion increases.

Commuters can use Atta Pir, Rajnigandha Chowk, and Sector 15 routes. In case of heavy pressure near Gate No. 4, vehicles from the Film City flyover will be diverted towards Sector 18, with options to use the elevated road or Rajnigandha Chowk. Traffic from Noida to Greater Noida may be rerouted via Sector 14A Flyover towards Sector 15 if needed.

Parking arrangements

Parking arrangements have been made at multiple locations. Light vehicles from Parichowk/Sector 37 will be parked inside Gate No. 1 of Dalit Prerna Sthal. Vehicles from Delhi will be accommodated at the multi-level parking at Film City, while vehicles from Kalindi Kunj will be parked at the underground parking near Sector 95 drain.

Delhi Police have directed that vehicles should only be parked at Mata Sundari College parking, and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

Commuters advised to use metro

Commuters have been advised to opt for metro services as the safest and most time-efficient mode of transport to avoid congestion. Those using private vehicles are encouraged to take alternative routes such as Rajnigandha Chowk and Atta Pir. A helpline number (9971009001) has been issued for assistance in Noida, while emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades will be given priority during diversions.

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