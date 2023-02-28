Delhi-Noida news: Ashram flyover extension work complete but opening postponed, here’s why

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Manish Sisodia taking stock of the ongoing construction work of the Ashram flyover earlier this month. | Photo: ANI

Delhi, Noida commuters have had to tackle congestion due to the closure at the Ashram flyover due to the ongoing extension work. The work on the flyover extension is now complete and the opening was earlier scheduled for Tuesday, February 28. However, the inauguration which was to be done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now been postponed. The delay comes after the high-profile arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The flyover extension was slated to be opened for public commute on Tuesday after finalisation of the date with the CM office. Dy CM Sisodia, who is also the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, had conducted an on-sight inspection of the progress of the construction work at Ashram flyover earlier this month.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Sunday. He has been sent to a five-day CBI custody by a special court in Delhi. In light of his arrest, officials are now seeking a new date from the chief minister’s office for the inauguration. The work on the flyover extension has been completed, one official added.

The flyover extension will benefit commuters by helping them bypass three traffic junctions between DND and Ashram Chowk. Vehicles moving to and from Ghaziabad and Noida to South Delhi have to bear with congestion when moving from DND loop to Ashram intersection.

Work on the 1,435 mtr Ashram flyover extension began in June 2020. Construction was done at a total project cost of Rs 128.25 crore.

(Inputs fro PTI)