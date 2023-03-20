Delhi-Noida murder mystery leaves police puzzled: Skull, body parts in drain resemble Shraddha Walkar case

Delhi-Noida murder mystery leaves police puzzled (Representational image)

After the Shraddha Walkar murder case shocked the national capital to its core, another case resembling its gruesome nature has left the Delhi Police puzzled and without many leads. Thus, the Delhi Police have decided to join forces with the Noida Police to decode the jarring nature of the crime.

The Delhi Police decided to get in touch with Noida Police in relation to the dismembered body parts and a damaged skull found in a drain in the Sarai Kale Khan area of the national capital, days after body parts were recovered from Sector 8 of Noida.

The police officials in the national capital recovered human body parts close to a Rapid Metro construction site in the national capital, while the Noida police recovered dismembered body parts in Sector 8. Now, they are attempting to match the parts, exploring the likelihood of them being from the same person.

The Delhi Police found a human skull, wrist bones, and other small bones in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on Saturday, the officials said. The Noida Police recovered severed arms and legs earlier last week, as per PTI reports.

Police received information at 11.56 am about human body parts found near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Ring Road, adjoining the flyover in the area of the construction site of Rapid Metro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The body parts recovered by the Delhi Police were already in certain stages of decomposition, and the hair from the skull has been sent for DNA testing. Till now, the identity of the victim is not known, and the police have no leads as to who has committed the murder.

Another Delhi Police officer said the recovered bones have cut marks and it seems the person was hit in the head. However, police said, they have not been able to ascertain the sequence of events that could have led to the incident since there has been no witness so far.

It is being speculated by the police that the body parts of the victim were dumped 2-3 days ago, while the murder could have been committed over 10 days ago. The body parts have been dismembered, striking a resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, when he strangled her to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumping it in different parts of Delhi NCR.

(With PTI inputs)

