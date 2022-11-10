Delhi, Noida, Gurugram pollution: Check list of AQI figures in NCR

The national capital’s overall AQI stands at 276. The air quality in Delhi slightly improves after a high AQI, although it remains 'poor.'

Readings of the AQI were also in the 'poor' category at all of the key monitoring stations in the nation's capital. Nehru Nagar had a reading of 316 while Dhirpur had an AQI of 237. The AQI in Jahangirpuri was 330, in Sonia Vihar was 334, in Mundka it was 295, and so on.

The Delhi government withdrew the orders requiring 50 per cent of public employees to work from home and close schools. The primary schools that had been closed were reopened yesterday. They were closed in view of the severe air quality in Delhi. Yesterday, restrictions on outdoor activities for students in secondary schools were also lifted.

Check the NCR's average AQI here:

Noida: Average AQI of 309.

Ghaziabad: Average AQI is 292.

Faridabad: Average AQI is 269.

Gurugram: Average AQI is 207.

The entire Delhi NCR region has ‘poor’ levels of pollution. Even if the pollution level is dropping daily, people should still exercise caution because the air quality isn't good yet.

Most recent IMD weather report for the Delhi-NCR region:

The Meteorological Department predicts that today's maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius and that today's minimum temperature could reach 16 degrees Celsius. With the arrival of winter, the temperature has begun to drop.

After days of cloudy skies, Delhi-NCR will today have a clear sky.