Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Air quality still remains ‘very poor’: Report

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, New Delhi, the nation's capital, has "very poor" air quality, with an overall AQI of 303. (SAFAR). The index reading on Friday morning was just a little under 300.

According to SAFAR data, the Air Quality Index this morning in Noida and Gurugram is 321 and 283, respectively.

The Air Quality Index is a mechanism for clearly explaining the status of the air quality to the general public.

It simplifies complicated information about the air quality caused by different contaminants into a single number (index value), nomenclature, and colour. When the Air Quality Index is between 0 and 100, it is good; when it is between 100 and 200, it is moderate; when it is between 200 and 300, it is bad; when it is between 300 and 400, it is very poor; and when it is between 400 and 500 or above, it is severe.

The Sub-Committee for Invoking Activities Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met yesterday to examine the status of the actions implemented under Stage II and Stage I of the GRAP across the entire NCR despite the continued poor air quality.

The overall air quality is projected to swing substantially between the "Poor" and lower end of the "Very Poor" categories during the course of the next few days, according to the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast supplied by IMD/ IITM.