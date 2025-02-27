Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday, despite several days of moderate air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260 on February 27, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi residents woke up to a cloudy sky on Thursday, with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms later in the day. The weather has been unpredictable lately, with a mix of warm and cold days.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. The current relative humidity is 33 percent, with winds blowing at 33 kilometers per hour.

Delhi AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday, despite several days of moderate air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260 on February 27, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi predicts an improvement to the moderate category on February 28.

Delhi's weather tomorrow

Delhi is expected to experience thunderstorms and rains on Friday, with a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius.