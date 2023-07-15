Delhi, Noida flood news: ‘India’s No. 1 Bull’ worth Rs 1 crore rescued amid Yamuna flooding

Three cattle, including a bull from the bloodline 'Pritam' that is worth Rs 1 crore, were rescued from the Noida floods by a team from the NDRF.

The 8th Battalion of NDRF shared photos and videos of the rescue operation and tweeted, “Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has rescued 3 cattles including India's No.1 Bull "PRITAM" costing 1 Cr. from Noida. NDRF teams are working hard to save lives in flood affected areas.”

Two buffaloes with ring buoys around their bodies are held up by people on either side of a boat as it travels through floodwater in one of the videos the team released online.

Senior police and administration officials carried out rescue efforts for stranded stray animals on Thursday while inspecting the low-lying areas along the Yamuna river in Noida and Greater Noida.

Firefighters, members of the NDRF, the Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police officers joined the rescue team after District Magistrate (DM) Verma assumed control of the situation.

A warning about the ongoing rise in water levels was also given by the DM to the villages living along the Yamuna river's banks. The water level is anticipated to rise over the next few hours, therefore all inhabitants were encouraged to relocate to safe regions.

Over 5,000 people have been compelled to leave their homes as a result of the Yamuna river's flooding in Noida, which has also had an impact on eight villages and nearly 550 hectares of land along its banks. Despite a minor decline to 207.68 meters, the water level is still two meters above the danger level.