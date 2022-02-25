Delhi night curfew to be lifted? Important DDMA meeting on Covid curbs today

Amid declining Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm today.

It is likely that most Covid-related curbs, including night curfew and 50 per cent seating capacity in restaurants and bars, are likely to be lifted by the DDMA.

"Except for gatherings related to political, social, cultural and such other activities, the remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted as the Covid situation has improved significantly," a senior Delhi government official said.

The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

Meanwhile, India registered 13,166 fresh Coronavirus infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

(With agency inputs)