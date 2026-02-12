Delhi news: New metro corridor to pass through Central Vista, benefit 60,000 govt employees, to connect India Gate, Bharat Mandapam

The Delhi government under CM Rekha Gupta has given a nod to three new Metro corridors that will connect various important centers citywide. It will pass through Central Vista, India Gate, and Bharat Mandapam. It will benefit 60,000 govt employees.

Delhi’s three new metro corridors

The three new corridors will connect important centres like IGI airport, Central Vista, Kalindi Kunj and more crucial areas where traffic congestion is high. These are:

- RK Ashram to Indraprastha (via Central Vista)

-Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj

-Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Terminal-1 (IGD T-1)

RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha Corridor

The three corridors are part of Phase V(A) and one corridor will run from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, covering 9.913 kilometers with nine proposed stations. This metro corridor is crucial as it will pass through the Central Vista area, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, CCS Buildings, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

The corridor will connect key administrative, cultural, and historic areas of the capital while officials estimate that around 60,000 government employees along with nearly two lakh daily commuters will benefit from this corridor. The project cost is Rs 9,570.40 crore, with the Delhi government contributing Rs 2,337.24 crore.

The government has approved corridors under Phase-V (A) in which the RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha corridor would be part of the Magenta Line after its extension, instead of being part of Green Line, as was proposed earlier. With the expansion of the Magenta Line, it will have a total distance of around 89km, surpassing Pink Line.

The Krishna Park Extension-RK Ashram Marg stretch of Magenta Line is expected to start for public in the next financial year in phases while the RK Ashram-Indraprastha section is likely to open by 2028.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2028. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and said the project greatly contributes in implementing his “7-C Vision” for transportation which are: Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge mobility. She also stressed that by boosting public transport system long term goals like environmental protection and net-zero emission can be achieved.