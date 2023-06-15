Navy boat brought to clean Yamuna, stuck in sewage for 3 days

Representational Image

The Indian Navy's Barasingha, a boat brought in to help clean and dredge the Yamuna in the nation's capital, is trapped in the same filth it was meant to remove.

The boat was unloaded three days ago on the river's banks close to Signature Bridge; it was supposed to be docked at the Delhi Boat Club at the Chandgi Ram Akhada near Civil Lines. The Yamuna is unable to give a uniform depth of 2 metres because of legacy garbage and silt that have accumulated in the water body over many years, hence the ship has not been able to set sail.

The boat is equipped for desilting, but it cannot move because the water is too shallow. Any boat needs at least two metres of depth to move, but some areas of the river have much shallower water due to decades of pollution. However, the LG office denied that the boat was "stuck" in the muck or that it was intended for dredging.

“The problem is that the boat needs a certain depth to be able to turn and manoeuvre. Yamuna, because of the silt and the waste that has been gathering on the river bed for years, is not even 2 metres deep at certain points, which is what the boat needs for mobility,” a source said.

Until the region around the boat is dredged for silt, according to sources, the boat won't be able to start. They added that plans are being prepared for this.

Over the years, river dredging has been a contentious issue, with experts and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressing concern that approving desilting may encourage indiscriminate mining.

L-G House representatives stated that the boat was requisitioned from the Indian Navy at Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's request after his request for such a vessel to clean the river channel, routed through the Irrigation and Flood Control and Tourism Departments, was denied by the then-Delhi minister Manish Sisodia.

“The boat has been brought in to clean the Yamuna, monitor its rejuvenation and explore the possibility of utilising the clean channel as an inland waterway for transport,” said an L-G House official.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, and Shipping, had stated in 2014 that his department was considering dredging the Yamuna and using the dirt removed from the riverbed for infrastructural projects.

The NGT has established a High-Level Committee with the L-G as its chairperson to closely supervise the cleaning of the Yamuna in Delhi.

(Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall today with 150 km per hour wind speed, 74,345 people evacuated)