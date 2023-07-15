Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place, video surfaces

Headlines

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in Jailer, netizens call it 'great comeback'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place, video surfaces

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court against Gujarat HC's refusal to stay conviction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in Jailer, netizens call it 'great comeback'

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

Delhi news: Fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place, video surfaces

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

10 healthiest sweet dishes

AI reimagines Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

DK Shivakumar to meet Congress High Command in Delhi, Ben Stokes to return home & more | DNA News Wrap, May 16

“Congress has got diseases of casteism and appeasement,” says KP Maurya on Rahul Gandhi’s statement in US

PM Modi releases Tok Pisin translation of ‘Thirukkural’ in Papua New Guinea

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in Jailer, netizens call it 'great comeback'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

HomeIndia

India

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place, video surfaces

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

An important building with several offices that is located in downtown Delhi has caught fire. Ten fire engines have been dispatched right away.

Around 10 fire trucks reportedly rushed to the scene after officials received information about the fire around 6.20 pm, according to ANI. 

When fire personnel started putting out the fire, a heavy downpour had already started. The building is shown being hit by a fire truck's water jet in a video of the operation, and the rain is shown assisting in the smoke's dissipation. 

The flow of traffic on the route has been hampered. Senior fire department officials have reached the spot. 

No casaulty has been reported yet. 

More details are awaited.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court against Gujarat HC's refusal to stay conviction

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

Rohit Sharma's angry gesture to teammate during Ind vs WI 1st Test goes viral, watch video

Indian Navy to get French Navy's Rafale Marine aircrafts for training

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE