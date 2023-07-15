Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place, video surfaces

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place.

#WATCH: Delhi | A fire broke out on the 9th floor of DCM building in Connaught Place. 10 fire engines are present on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/hyKOkN4sGQ — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

An important building with several offices that is located in downtown Delhi has caught fire. Ten fire engines have been dispatched right away.

Around 10 fire trucks reportedly rushed to the scene after officials received information about the fire around 6.20 pm, according to ANI.

When fire personnel started putting out the fire, a heavy downpour had already started. The building is shown being hit by a fire truck's water jet in a video of the operation, and the rain is shown assisting in the smoke's dissipation.

The flow of traffic on the route has been hampered. Senior fire department officials have reached the spot.

No casaulty has been reported yet.

More details are awaited.