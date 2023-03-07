NCR news: Chirag Delhi flyover to be partially closed for 50 days; check traffic advisory, alternate routes

Delhi news: Chirag Delhi flyover partially closed for 50 days; check traffic advisory, alternate routes | Photo: Twitter

After the opening of the Ashram flyover, another major flyover in South Delhi will now be closed for repair work. The carriageways of the vital Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road will remain closed from March 12. The Public Works Department (PWD) is undertaking repairwork of the carriageways. The police expect the closures to create stress in traffic situations. Commuters may experience inconvenience.

- Each carriageway will be closed for 25 days during which the repair work will be done. The other carriageway will remain operational as one is repaired. A traffic advisory has been issued.

- The carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi will be closed for repair in the first 25 days. The other side coming from the IIT flyover will be repaired second.

- Commuters going to railway stations, Delhi airport and hospitals etc. are advised to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes so that they can avoid delays.

- People going towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. should take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover.

- Heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road, commuters are advised to take a left turn from Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg and go on to the Ring Road. They should then take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

- People heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road can take a left from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to reach Ring Road and then take a right from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

(Inputs from PTI)