Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi news: AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail plea to be announced on March 31

Delhi court said that it would rule on the former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's request for bail in the excise policy case brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation on March 31.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Delhi news: AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail plea to be announced on March 31
Delhi news: AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail plea to be announced on March 31

Delhi court on Friday said it will pronounce its order on former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 31 in the excise policy case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved his order on the Aam Aadmi Party leader's plea seeking regular bail in the case after the CBI handed over a short note regarding its contention in the case.

"A brief written submission on behalf of CBI has been filed in opposition to the regular bail application of the accused. A copy thereof as well as case law has been given to the counsel of the accused. Copy of part of case diary and statements of some witnesses have been also made available," the special judge said.

On March 21, the judge deferred the hearing on Sisodia's bail plea till March 24 for any further clarification and submissions.

The CBI, so far, has quizzed Sisodia in its custody for seven days.

The agency on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Palwasha Bashir- Pakistan's ace badminton player
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
List of banks that allow you to make UPI payment without PIN
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.