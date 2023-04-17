Search icon
Delhi news: 8 injured due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi

A cylinder explosion in the Kunwar Singh Nagar neighbourhood of outer Delhi caused a residential building to collapse, injuring eight persons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Representational Image

Eight people were injured after a residential building collapsed in the early hours of Monday due to a cylinder blast in outer Delhi`s Kunwar Singh Nagar area.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the incident took place at around 5:15 a.m. and was reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder blast.

"The building located at Block-D1 of the area collapsed due to the impact of the blast. As a result, eight persons who were inside the house at the time of the incident suffered injuries," said Garg.

The DFS personnel, along with the help of the public and PCR, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

"The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said the official.

More details are awaited.

In another incident reported on Sunday night, a house collapsed in West Delhi`s Tagore Garden area, however, no one was injured in the incident.

"The call regarding house collapse was received around 11:30 p.m. following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said the official.

"On spot it was found that the building having ground plus three floors collapsed while digging the adjacent plot`s basement. No one was injured in the incident," the official added. 

