Delhi news: 25-year-old man live streams suicide bid on Facebook, saved by police

The Delhi Police notified the Nand Nagri police station of the Facebook alert, and the station immediately dispatched men to stop the suicide attempt. Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it averted the live streaming of a suicide on the social media platform Facebook. According to Delhi Police, a 25-year-old man in north-East Delhi`s Nand Nagri was trying to stream his suicide "live" on Facebook on Monday around 9 pm.

"However, Facebook caught a whiff of what the youth was about to do and sent an SOS to Delhi Police," an officer said. After receiving the alert from Facebook, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police informed the Nand Nagri police station, which scrambled men to avert the suicide bid."

As the police received information, a team of Delhi Police swung into action and reached the man`s residence," police said, adding that on reaching the house, the 25-year-old was found lying on his bed in a drowsy state.

He was rushed to GTB Hospital and was later discharged after the treatment, police said.

Delhi Police added that the person, on being questioned, told that he had popped a cocktail of about 30 to 40 pills.

"His parents revealed that he was depressed since March 8 and was receiving treatment for the depression," the officer added. 

