Delhi: New mobile app for liquor info as government wine shops replace private stores; details

People walk past a closed liquor shop at GTB Nagar, in New Delhi on Monday. Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the new Excise Policy resulting in closure of 468 private liquor shops from August 01 as the term of their licenses and that of the new excise policy expires on July 31. Photo: ANI

As the national capital reverts to its old liquor police, private vendors will cease to exist from tomorrow. Currently, around 250 private liquor vends are operating in Delhi under the Excise Policy 2021-22. These will be replaced by 300 Delhi government shops as old excise policy is reimposed. With the shuffle, info regarding the changes and regard liquor vends will be available on a new mobile app.

The mAbkariDelhi app will be rolled out on September 1 and will be available on Google Play Store for download. This mobile app will provide information like location of nearby liquor stores in a specific location, their open and close timings for the national capital’s customers. Other features of the app will include list of dry days, retail vends, availability of specific liquor, as well as a quality check feature where a bottle scanner tool will help customers check if the liquor procured in genuine or not.

New liquor vends to come up, locations being mapped out

Several of the new government wine shops will be established in places with significant footfall, like inside malls and near Metro stations. A target of opening 700 liquor has been set for the year and will be taken up by Delhi government undertakings DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS, officialshave said.

As per officials, the situation of liquor supply will get better from September first week with the new vends opening across the city.

"Currently, there are nearly 250 private shops that will be replaced by over 300 government vends. So there will be more shops and the number will grow further in the coming days as 500 shops are planned to be opened by four Delhi government undertakings," said a senior Excise department officer.

(With inputs from agencies)