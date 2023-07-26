Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

Headlines

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

7 reasons to avoid eating non-veg food during monsoon

How Ranveer Singh’s last five films performed at Box Office?

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

HomeIndia

India

Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi: A senior neurosurgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He met the surgeon on Tuesday for consultation.

The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said.

However, the timely intervention by the hospital security prevented any serious injury to the doctor. The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said.

A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident.

He said action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018 has been initiated against the patient on the complaint of the surgeon.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt braved Kashmir’s chill

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Manipur violence: High voltage drama erupts in Parliament; Opposition, Centre play blame game

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE