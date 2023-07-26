Delhi neurosurgeon attacked by knife-wielding patient

A police officer said the surgeon received a small cut on his thumb in the incident.

New Delhi: A senior neurosurgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here was allegedly attacked by his patient with a small knife during a consultation meeting in his chamber, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 21-year-old patient was undergoing treatment under Dr Satnam Singh Chabbra, chairman, neurology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He met the surgeon on Tuesday for consultation.

The patient, identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar, suddenly got agitated and attacked the doctor with a knife concealed in his pocket, hospital sources said.

However, the timely intervention by the hospital security prevented any serious injury to the doctor. The patient was overpowered and handed over to police, they said.

He said action under the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018 has been initiated against the patient on the complaint of the surgeon.