The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds for Delhi for next 24 hours, which is likely to bring a massive respite from soaring temperatures in the national capital. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 40 degrees celsius, with the wind speed ranging between 40 and 50 kmph.

As per the MeT department, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees celsius -- 1.6 degrees above seasonal average. The weather department has also forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms for the coming week.

According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature in Delhi will remain between 39 and 41 degrees celsius on June 14 and 15. After this, the temperature will witness a continuous dip on June 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, bringing much-needed respite from heat.

Delhi's air quality

Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 156 at 9 a.m., as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Under CPCB guidelines, AQI between 101 and 200 is considered "moderate", below 100 are classified as "satisfactory or good", while readings above 200 fall into the poor categories.