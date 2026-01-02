FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog affects flight operations, airlines issue advisories

The low visibility disrupted flight operations with airlines Air India and IndiGo issuing travel advisories. Predicting dense fog in Delhi-NCR, Air India issued an advisory on January 1, citing that flight services might be impacted the next day.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 08:51 AM IST

Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog affects flight operations, airlines issue advisories
Delhi's air quality has been experiencing toxic conditions, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 386 on January 2, 2026, categorising it as "very poor. A thick layer of fog and smog has also engulfed the city, reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions. The national capital's temperature is expected to drop today, following light rain on January 1, 2026. Yesterday's temperatures were a minimum of 10.6°C and a maximum of 17.3°C. Today's forecast predicts a dip to 8°C (min) and 16°C (max).

Dense fog affects flight operations

The low visibility disrupted flight operations with airlines Air India and IndiGo issuing travel advisories. Predicting dense fog in Delhi-NCR, Air India issued an advisory on January 1, citing that flight services might be impacted the next day.  "Due to predicted dense fog and reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of Northern India tomorrow morning, flight schedules may be impacted, causing ripple effects across the network. Air India continues to remain vigilant and has taken proactive measures to mitigate fog-related disruptions," the airline wrote on X on Thursday night.

Expecting low visibility due to foggy weather, airline IndiGo issued an advisory on Thursday night. "A few flights scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance to help reduce waiting time at the airport. We understand this may affect your plans and appreciate your understanding. Our teams are closely monitoring conditions and are available to assist customers at all touchpoints," the airlines issued the advisory on Thursday, 10.30 at night. 

Delhi pollution

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule to address the situation. The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities.

Earlier, the Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance. The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government.

