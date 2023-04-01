Delhi-NCR weather update: Will it rain in national capital tomorrow? Check latest IMD forecast | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The unusually hot weather that the residents of several areas, including Delhi NCR, had to endure throughout the month of March was finally relieved by a wet spell of rain that hailed over those areas in the final days of the month. Today, various areas like Delhi, Gurugram, etc. saw hail and rain.

The nation's capital experienced significant rainfall, and on Friday morning, water logged in various areas of Delhi. On Thursday morning, the nation's capital experienced rain and thunderstorms. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department made a forecast. Northwest India is extremely likely to see sporadic to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between March 30 and April 1.

Rainfall likely in these states tomorrow

According to the most recent IMD data, Delhi is predicted to see a clouded sky with light rain or drizzle tomorrow. The forecast calls for a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. On April 2, the region in East India was highly likely to have scattered to widespread showers, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty gusts.

IMD forecasted scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Northeast India through April 3. Up till April 2 in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, scattered heavy rainfall is expected.

On Wednesday evening, there was rapid rainfall and thunderstorm activity in numerous areas of Delhi and the NCR. On Wednesday, nine aircraft from Delhi to the airport in Jaipur were rerouted due to the bad weather.

