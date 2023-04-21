Delhi NCR weather update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Check latest forecast

After light to moderate rains brought respite from heat wave conditions on Thursday, light rains may occur again in parts of Delhi NCR on Friday. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius, IMD said. The air quality index (AQI) recorded on Friday in Delhi was in moderate (151) category at around 9:00 am, as per data from the SAFAR.

On Thursday evening, parts of Delhi NCR witnessed light rains. Safdarjung recorded 0.5 mm rainfall while Palam recorded 3.8 mm. Two flights had to be diverted from Delhi airport to Jaipur due to the weather conditions.

Partly cloudy skies have been forecast for the next few days in the national capital region. Parts of NCR cities Greater Noida and Gurugram are also likely to witness rain and thunderstorms with moderate winds.

(Inputs from PTI)