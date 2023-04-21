Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi NCR weather update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Check latest forecast

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram weather news: Partly cloudy skies have been forecast for the next few days in the national capital region (NCR).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Delhi NCR weather update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Check latest forecast
Delhi NCR weather update: Will it rain in Delhi today? Check latest forecast

After light to moderate rains brought respite from heat wave conditions on Thursday, light rains may occur again in parts of Delhi NCR on Friday. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius, IMD said. The air quality index (AQI) recorded on Friday in Delhi was in moderate (151) category at around 9:00 am, as per data from the SAFAR.

On Thursday evening, parts of Delhi NCR witnessed light rains. Safdarjung recorded 0.5 mm rainfall  while Palam recorded 3.8 mm. Two flights had to be diverted from Delhi airport to Jaipur due to the weather conditions.

Partly cloudy skies have been forecast for the next few days in the national capital region. Parts of NCR cities Greater Noida and Gurugram are also likely to witness rain and thunderstorms with moderate winds.

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.