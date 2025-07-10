Delhi NCR Weather update: Waterlogging amid heavy rains lashes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, IMD issues red alert, rains expected till...

Delhi experienced another spell of rainfall on Thursday, July . The heavy rainfall caused drop in temperature with pleasant, giving much relief to Delhites.

Delhi experienced another spell of rainfall on Thursday, July . The heavy rainfall caused drop in temperature with pleasant, giving much relief to Delhites. However, waterlogging and traffic chaos was reported in parts of the national capital. IMD has issued 'red alert', and the sky is likely to remain cloudy, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the national capital. The weather agency has predicted "thunderstorm with rain" for the next three days for Delhi.

As per PTI, the affected regions include most of Delhi and NCR, such as Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh as well as Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (UP), and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan).

Rain expected for next three days

Delhi is expected to experience light rain for next three days till Sunday, July 13. The weather in Delhi NCR region is to remain pleasant with cloudy skies and light thunderstorms. Th temperature to remain between 33-35°C, and humidity level will range between 80-90 per cent.