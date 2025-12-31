Delhi-NCR weather Update: Travel plans hit as dense fog covers National Capital, flight operations affected, alines issue advisories, AQI reaches...,

Delhi's air quality showed no signs of improvement, with the national capital recording "very poor" air quality and an overall air quality index (AQI) of 383 as of 6:05 am.

A thick blanket of dense fog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday, reducing visibility to near-zero in several areas and causing widespread disruptions in road, rail, and air travel. The fog, which was accompanied by a slight improvement in air quality, still remained in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 383.

Flight operations hit

The dense fog had a significant impact on flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport, with several flights being cancelled or rescheduled due to low-visibility conditions. The Delhi Airport Authority warned passengers of possible flight delays and cancellations, urging them to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates.

"Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience," the authority said.

Airlines issue travel advisories

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories, requesting passengers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport. Air India said it anticipated impacts on flight schedules and potential cascading delays across its network, adding that it had taken proactive measures to minimize inconvenience to passengers.

IndiGo said flight departures and arrivals may be impacted throughout the day due to reduced visibility conditions across Delhi and other airports in northern India.

Travel Advisory



Foggy conditions are present across Delhi and several airports in northern India this morning. If reduced visibility conditions persist, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted as the day progresses.



We are closely monitoring the situation and are… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 31, 2025

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on New Year's Eve, warning of further disruptions in the coming days. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed that visibility had dropped to only a few metres, leaving almost nothing visible on Wednesday morning.

Air quality remains poor

Delhi's air quality showed no signs of improvement, with the national capital recording "very poor" air quality and an overall air quality index (AQI) of 383 as of 6:05 am. The air quality was on the brink of turning "severe", data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Airport and Aarlines urge passengers to stay informed

The Delhi Airport Authority and airlines urged passengers to stay informed about the latest flight updates, saying that their ground teams were on-site and actively assisting passengers. "For the latest flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," the authority said