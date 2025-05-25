Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, disrupting the common life of the national capital. Several streets were waterlogged, leading to traffic.

After experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday, the national capital is expected to see partly cloudy skies with chances of light rainfall on Sunday (May 25). The weather forecast for Delhi indicates that today, there will be thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds along with a partly cloudy sky and a chance of very light to light rain. During thunderstorms, wind speeds are predicted to fluctuate between 30 and 40 kmph, briefly reaching 50 kmph.

Severe storm triggers water logging across Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, disrupting the common life of the national capital. Several streets were waterlogged, leading to traffic.

The visuals from Delhi Cantt showed a bus and a vehicle submerged in the water at a waterlogged underpass, demonstrating the severity of the rainfall. Severe Waterlogging was also witnessed in the areas of ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Subroto Park, Nanakpura Underpass, and Chanakyapuri leading to traffic congestion. Trees were also uprooted at the Akbar Road due to the storms and heavy rainfall.

The extreme weather also impacted the flight operations as 49 flights were diverted from 11:30 pm to 4 am. In view of that, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a travel advisory for the passengers.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours. The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions.

According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours.

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies. Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds.

The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening. Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi.