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Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, dust and rain bring relief after severe heatwave

Delhi-NCR witnessed dust storms, strong winds and rain after a severe heatwave, bringing relief from 44–46 degrees temperatures.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 28, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Storms, dust and rain bring relief after severe heatwave
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After several days of intense heatwave conditions, Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Thursday evening as strong winds, dust storms, and scattered rainfall swept across the region. The sudden shift brought much-needed relief to residents who had been enduring temperatures as high as 44–46 degrees.

Dark clouds quickly covered the sky, followed by gusty winds that moved through different parts of the capital and adjoining areas. Soon after, rain began in multiple locations, triggering a noticeable drop in temperature and easing the oppressive heat.

IMD Alerts and Forecast Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for Delhi and Noida, while Gurugram was placed under a red alert due to the likelihood of severe thunderstorms. The warnings included risks of lightning, isolated hail, and wind speeds ranging between 60-80 kmph.

Officials had forecast that a weather system originating from the Rajasthan-Haryana belt would move towards Delhi-NCR, bringing dust-laden winds followed by rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

Temperature Drop and Impact on Daily Life

Meteorologists have indicated that temperatures in the region may fall by 7 degrees to 10 degrees following the storm activity. The recent heatwave had already pushed daytime temperatures to extreme levels, while nights remained unusually warm in several areas, with minimum readings crossing 32 degrees in parts of May.

The prolonged heat had increased electricity demand and made outdoor movement difficult for residents across north India.

Storm System Spreads Across Northern States

The weather system continued moving eastward, affecting several northern states including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh. Satellite imagery showed dense cloud cover extending towards Agra and surrounding regions.

The IMD also predicted ongoing thunderstorm activity through the evening and night, with gusty winds and rainfall expected in multiple districts across these states.

Advisory for Residents

Authorities have advised people to remain indoors during peak thunderstorm activity and avoid unnecessary travel, especially during dust storms that can reduce visibility. Loose objects and unsecured items are also at risk due to strong winds.

While the rain is not considered the official onset of the monsoon, it has provided a temporary break from the harsh summer conditions that have dominated much of northern India in May.

Rain Timing and Regional Impact

The IMD noted that Delhi-NCR would experience the main impact between 6:15 pm and 9 pm, with widespread activity across the region. Haryana was expected to be affected earlier in the afternoon, followed by Punjab, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh later in the evening and night.

Although timing may vary slightly across locations, officials continue to advise residents to stay updated with local weather alerts as conditions evolve.

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