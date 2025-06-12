A yellow alert for Friday is expected to be issued with temperatures expected to range between 43°C and 45°C.

Delhi continued to experience scorching heat on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a "feel-like" temperature of 51.9°C by evening, indicating severe heatwave conditions. A red alert has been issued for the capital, warning of extreme discomfort until Thursday. According to the IMD norms, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is greater than or equal to 45°C, or when it is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. However, relief is expected in the form of light rain and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph by the weekend, bringing some respite from the heat.

A yellow alert for Friday is expected to be issued with temperatures expected to range between 43°C and 45°C. However, conditions are likely to ease from June 14 with a possibility of rain.

Even a gradual respite in heatwave conditions is likely over Northwest India beginning June 14, after days of intense heat. Severe heatwave conditions were reported at a few places in West Rajasthan, with isolated areas experiencing extreme temperatures. According to the weather department, the highest maximum temperature reported over the plains of the country was Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) at 48.0 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, South Uttar Pradesh, and Northwest Madhya Pradesh. In its forecast for the maximum temperature, the IMD said that there was no significant change likely over Northwest and Central India during the next three days and predicted a gradual fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over East India during the next 24 hours and a gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter for subsequent three days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over rest parts of the country," IMD posted on X.

On Tuesday, IMD official Radheshyam Sharma said that Western Rajasthan, particularly Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, was experiencing a severe heat wave with temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius. The heat wave is expected to continue for three to four days. "Strong south-west winds, carrying dust, will prevail in the region for two to three days. Eastern Rajasthan may experience thunderstorm activities from June 15-16, bringing possible relief from the heat. A drop in temperature is expected in eastern Rajasthan around June 18-20 due to thunderstorm activities", Sharma added.

According to the weather department, the temperatures recorded on Wednesday across different districts of Rajasthan were 48.0 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 45.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 44.2 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 45.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, 45.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 44.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, and 45.1 degrees Celsius in Kota. On June 10, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh issued orange alerts. Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli, and Dholpur issued yellow warnings.

