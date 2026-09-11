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Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash National Capital in next 3 hours, IMD issues red alert

Delhi is already experiencing overcast conditions, with rain and thunderstorm activity likely to intensify in the afternoon. According to the IMD, northern parts of Delhi are expected to witness light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning in the next one hour.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash National Capital in next 3 hours, IMD issues red alert
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an urgent weather warning for Delhi and its neighbouring regions forecasting spells of rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the IMD, northern parts of Delhi are expected to witness light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning in the next one hour.

Another spell of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to cover most parts of the national capital during the next three hours.

Rain, thunderstorm to lash city

Delhi is already experiencing overcast conditions, with rain and thunderstorm activity likely to intensify in the afternoon.

According to the experts, the rain was due to the monsoon axis passing over the city. “In the north, since the monsoon axis will quickly move down, easterlies will take over from tomorrow (Friday) onwards; parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive a passing spell of moderate rains in the afternoon and evening hours starting tomorrow (Friday) into the weekend. Although these spells are going to be mostly localised, with general coverage of 30-40%, not everyone in the plains will receive rain from this spell,” said meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya.

IMD predicts rain for September 12 and 13

The IMD has also predicted multiple rain spells on September 12 and 13. For Saturday, the first day of the summit, the forecast is for one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places from early morning till forenoon, followed by light to moderate rain from evening to night.

With rainfall expected, the maximum temperature that was recorded at 36.6°C on Thursday is set to fall and remain under 33°C from Saturday onwards.

Meanwhile, due to no rainfall in the past few days, the city's overall air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) logged an AQI of 134 (moderate) on Thursday, which is the highest in Delhi since July 19 when it was 171.

According to CPCB standards, AQI between 0 and 50 is “good”, 51-100 is “satisfactory”, 101-200 is “moderate”, 201-300 is “poor”, 301-400 is “very poor”, and over 400 is “severe”.

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