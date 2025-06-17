Delhi received much-needed rain on Tuesday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave.

According to the IMD’s alert issued around 2 pm, areas in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan were expected to experience heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds within the next two hours. However, rain has already started lashing several parts of the region.