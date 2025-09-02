Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Gurugram remains under orange alert for now. The city witnessed overnight rainfall triggering heavy waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Delhi NCR Rain: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other parts of Delhi NCR have been receiving continuous rains for last few days. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in parts of Delhi till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Moreover, Gurugram remains under orange alert for now. The city witnessed overnight rainfall triggering heavy waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Red alert in Noida, Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad and Noida, the IMD has issued a red alert warning till 5.40 pm as heavy rains lashed parts of both the districts on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Gurugram was placed under a red alert, with schools and colleges advised to shift to ‘online classes’ for the day and offices being asked to consider ‘work from home’ arrangement for employees.

READ | Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

Old Iron Bridge on Yamuna river closed

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the Old Iron Bridge will remain closed from 4 pm on September 2 until further orders. Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible traffic diversions via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road, urging them to opt for public transport and travel with surplus time in hand for disruptions along the Loha Pul and its adjoining stretches.

Himachal rains

Train service was suspended, 1,311 roads, including six national highways, were closed, and schools were shut as heavy rainfall on Tuesday sent normal life in disarray in Himachal Pradesh. The local Met Office has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas of the state for the day, and an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain next day.