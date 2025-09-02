Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'

Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping

AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Gurugram remains under orange alert for now. The city witnessed overnight rainfall triggering heavy waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 05:15 PM IST

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi NCR Rain: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other parts of Delhi NCR have been receiving continuous rains for last few days. Now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in parts of Delhi till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Moreover, Gurugram remains under orange alert for now. The city witnessed overnight rainfall triggering heavy waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Red alert in Noida, Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad and Noida, the IMD has issued a red alert warning till 5.40 pm as heavy rains lashed parts of both the districts on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Gurugram was placed under a red alert, with schools and colleges advised to shift to ‘online classes’ for the day and offices being asked to consider ‘work from home’ arrangement for employees.

READ | Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

Old Iron Bridge on Yamuna river closed

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the Old Iron Bridge will remain closed from 4 pm on September 2 until further orders. Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of possible traffic diversions via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road, urging them to opt for public transport and travel with surplus time in hand for disruptions along the Loha Pul and its adjoining stretches.

Himachal rains

Train service was suspended, 1,311 roads, including six national highways, were closed, and schools were shut as heavy rainfall on Tuesday sent normal life in disarray in Himachal Pradesh. The local Met Office has issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas of the state for the day, and an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain next day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?
What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin,
AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done
Student-Built AI, AnswerThis, Reaches 150,000 Users
Trump aide Peter Navarro once again attacks India's Russian oil purchases: 'Brahmins profiteering at the expense of....'
Trump aide Peter Navarro once again attacks India's Russian oil purchases: 'Brah
Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid
Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings,
Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list
Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE