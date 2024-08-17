Twitter
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast

Arshad Nadeem was gifted buffalo after winning gold medal, Neeraj Chopra received...

Meet woman who left abusive marriage, sold tea on cart for 50 paisa, is now worth Rs 100 crore, earns Rs 2 lakh daily by

After his National Award win, Rishab Shetty says OTT platforms do not buy Kannada films: 'We are forced to...'

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes who have qualified for games, Check full list

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast

"Rain will reduce in Delhi from today onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 07:21 PM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes several parts of Capital, IMD predicts rain till this day; check full forecast
Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday evening bringing respite from heat and humidity. Many areas of the national capital also witnessed waterlogging causing traffic snarls.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain will reduce in Delhi from today onwards, with only light rain predicted for today and tomorrow.

"Rain will reduce in Delhi from today onwards. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, the day after tomorrow the rain is likely to end. After that light rain will start again," IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI.

According to the IMD, between August 1 and Thursday, Delhi experienced rainfall every day.

The national capital on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the normal. The humidity level stood at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm

Soma Sen said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Mizoram and Tripura as a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

"A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Mizoram and Tripura. Tomorrow it will move towards the northwest, then there will be rain in Bengal and Jharkhand. There is a possibility of very heavy rain there tomorrow. Rain is likely to increase in the plains from the day after tomorrow," Sen told

(with inputs from ANI)
