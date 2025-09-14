Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of Noida; IMD predicts cloudy skies, light drizzles, Check Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon weather forecast

Light rainfall lashes parts of Noida on Sunday morning. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy with light rain and thunderstorms later in the day, with winds likely to reach 40 kmph, IMD forecasts.

Cloudy skies, thunderstorms in Delhi NCR

Ghaziabad: IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad. Light rainfall and thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph are expected in parts of Ghaziabad.

Delhi : IMD has not issued any alert for Delhi. IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain in Delhi on Sunday, with a high of 35°C and a low of 26°C, Delhi’s air quality to stay in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 101 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).