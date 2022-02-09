Search icon
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of national capital

The India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 09, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday (February 9). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

