Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain lashes parts of national capital; IMD issues red alert for storms

A red alert was issued for Delhi-NCR Thursday morning when the IMD’s 6:45 am nowcast flagged squally winds up to 100 kmph.

Light rain hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, offering relief from the heatwave-like conditions in the capital and nearby areas.

For the past few days, Delhi has been hot and humid. Although temperatures haven’t always reached extreme highs, high humidity has driven up the 'feels-like' temperature, causing sticky and oppressive conditions for residents.

IMD issues red alaert

A red alert was issued for Delhi-NCR Thursday morning when the IMD’s 6:45 am nowcast flagged squally winds up to 100 kmph. The bulletin warned of moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 69-80 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, along with light to moderate rain across most areas and moderate rain in many parts of Delhi.

VIDEO | Delhi: Parts of the city receive rainfall. Visuals from Tilak Nagar area.#Monsoon #DelhiRains #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pYhFpN7Xrb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026

This red alert signals a sharp rise in intensity compared to the light morning showers, as the IMD’s nowcast points to a stronger system arriving later in the day. Weather accounts on X had said rain would be uneven, with heavier activity expected in western Delhi versus the east — a pattern that’s now more dangerous given the high winds predicted.

'Delhi to see light to moderate rain from July 1 to July 6'

The IMD says Delhi will likely get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph from July 1 to July 6. The department also forecasts cloudy skies all week, with rain spells expected across the city and nearby areas.

While the monsoon hasn’t officially arrived in Delhi yet, it has already moved into parts of Uttar Pradesh and is nearing the capital, along with Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. According to the IMD, conditions are turning more favorable for its onset, and pre-monsoon showers have already begun in the region.

A day earlier, Delhi recorded intense heat. Safdarjung, the base station, logged a minimum of 31.2°C and a maximum of 40.5°C. The Ridge hit 41.5°C, and Ayanagar recorded 40.1°C.

Meanwhile, IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.