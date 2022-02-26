Delhi-NCR weather update: Rains, thunderstorm with gusty winds to lash city today

Delhi-NCR witnessed rains with thunderstorms with the maximum temperature on Friday settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The rains were also accompanied by hailstorms.

#WATCH | Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region pic.twitter.com/pruULssXzv February 25, 2022

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies with very light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds today as well. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 25 and 14 degrees Celsius.

According to the weatherman, the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent to 44 per cent.