Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to foggy morning, IMD predicts another rain spell likely to hit city soon, check date

Despite the day temperature rising on Saturday, the capital continued to experience chilly winds. Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees C, which is 3.5 degrees below normal and lower than Friday's 16 degrees C.

Delhi woke up to a chilly and humid Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to around 14 degrees C and light fog covering parts of the city. The morning fog was caused by temporary condensation due to a mix of factors, including moisture left behind from earlier rainfall, combined with moisture-laden winds on Saturday and overnight cooling under clear skies.

Fog due to moisture mix

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, continuous rainfall between March 18 and 20 increased moisture levels in the lower atmosphere. As skies cleared overnight, the ground cooled rapidly, which cooled the air near the surface. "As the air cooled, it lost its capacity to hold moisture, leading to condensation of water vapour into tiny droplets and resulting in mild to moderate fog over Delhi-NCR," he explained.

Temperature shows mixed trend

Despite the day temperature rising on Saturday, the capital continued to experience chilly winds. Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees C, which is 3.5 degrees below normal and lower than Friday's 16 degrees C.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degree C, nearly 3.9 degrees above normal and a sharp rise of 5.7 degrees from Friday's 21.7 degrees C. Delhi had recorded its coldest March day since March 8, 2020, when the maximum temperature had settled at 21.2 degrees C.

Other weather stations in Delhi also reflected a similar trend. At Palam, the maximum temperature reached 26.3 degrees C, while the minimum dropped to 13.5 degree C. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 27 degrees C and a minimum of 13 degrees C, with both stations showing a noticeable rise in daytime temperature and a dip at night.

Winds to clear fog

Looking ahead, experts said northwesterly winds are expected to take over in the coming days. These winds are relatively dry and will reduce moisture levels in the atmosphere, helping clear fog conditions. "Temperatures will begin to rise gradually over the next two to three days, though the increase will not be sharp. Summer-like conditions will return progressively," Palawat added.

Delhi to see light rain on March 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of very light rain on Monday, along with thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum may settle between 15°C and 17°C