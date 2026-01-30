Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital wakes up to fog, AQI in ‘Poor’ category; Check IMD forecast here
INDIA
Delhi woke up to foggy conditions and poor air quality on Friday as temperatures stayed below normal. The IMD warned of another western disturbance from February 2, predicting rain, falling night temperatures, and low visibility, while AQI remained poor in several areas.
Residents of Delhi began their Friday morning under dense fog and deteriorating air quality, as weather conditions continued to fluctuate across the national capital. Reduced visibility, cloudy skies, and a dip in daytime temperatures marked the start of the day, while pollution levels remained a concern in several parts of the city.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), another western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from 2 February. The department also noted the presence of a subtropical westerly jet stream over northeast India, which is contributing to the changing weather conditions. These systems are likely to bring cloud cover, rainfall, and temperature variations over the coming days.
For 30 January, the IMD forecasted shallow to moderate fog across Delhi during morning hours, accompanied by generally overcast skies. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain above the seasonal average, daytime temperatures are likely to stay noticeably lower than normal.
Weather data from monitoring stations across Delhi indicated that maximum temperatures remained lower than usual on 29 January. Palam recorded the highest deviation from normal daytime temperatures. At the city’s primary weather station in Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was logged at 11 degrees, while the maximum settled at 18.4 degrees.
The IMD has also predicted a further drop in minimum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. However, a gradual rise of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius is expected later. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall on 31 January and 1 February, which could further influence air quality and visibility.
Despite lingering pollution, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) showed some improvement on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that the AQI stood at 231 at 6:00 AM, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Recent rainfall has helped reduce pollution levels compared to previous days.
Out of 39 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 13 recorded ‘moderate’ air quality, while 22 remained in the ‘poor’ range. However, areas such as Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Nehru Nagar, and Siri Fort reported AQI levels exceeding 300, categorised as ‘very poor’.
Foggy conditions also impacted visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where visibility dropped to 800 metres in the early morning hours. The Delhi Airport authority confirmed that low visibility procedures were in place but assured passengers that flight operations continued without disruption.