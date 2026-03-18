Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital to get relief from heat as IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms till March 20, check full forecast here

The weather department has also issued yellow alerts for Thursday and Friday, warning of wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph, alongside multiple spells of light rainfall.

The capital city is set to experience a spell of rains and thunderstorms from March 18 to March 20, bringing relief from the unusually hot weather that has gripped the region in recent days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the daytime temperatures are expected to range from 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius during this period, accompanied by gusty winds.

IMD prediction

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain and thunderstorms, along with strong surface winds gusting up to 40 kmph towards night on March 18. The day temperature is expected to range between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures will remain between 17°C to 19°C. The gloomy conditions will prevail with a prediction of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather department has also issued yellow alerts for Thursday and Friday, warning of wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph, alongside multiple spells of light rainfall.

On March 19, the skies will continue to be cloudy with a prediction of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph to 50 kmph. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to be higher on March 20 owing to a western disturbance.

Impact of Western disturbance

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet weather forecasting, said that the western disturbance will have a cooling effect in the region. "We will also have overcast skies, particularly from Thursday, with its effect weakening on Saturday," he added.

Air quality

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 189, in the 'moderate' category. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) predicts that the AQI will remain in the 'moderate' category for the next three days.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'