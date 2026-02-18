FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert

PM Modi, Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check affected routes

Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern

Delhi teen's father apologises over biker Sahil Dhaneshra's death in Dwarka crash, admits 'this is my son's mistake'

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh

Imran Khan's sisters accuse Asim Munir regime of plotting to kill former PM, cite 'threats' from Mohsin Naqvi

Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'

US, Iran report good progress in Geneva nuclear talks; Tehran to present detailed proposals in two weeks

Uttar Pradesh: New industrial hub to be developed in Kanpur's Ghatampur with over Rs 14 crore investment

Gold, silver prices today, February 18, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet

Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners: 'I am seeing...'

Anurag Kashyap claims ‘Nishaanchi’ had better VFX than Oscar-Nominated Sinners

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails

JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile

JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert

The weather bulletin from IMD indicates that the capital city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of very light to light rain throughout the day.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 09:32 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain on Wednesday, marking a significant change in weather conditions after the city recorded its earliest 30°C-plus February temperature in five years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that light rainfall or drizzle was "very likely" across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. The weather department also predicted gusty winds, ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, in the afternoon.

Light rain brings relief from early heatwave

The showers follow an unusually warm spell that pushed temperatures well above seasonal norms. Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.6°C on Monday – the hottest day of the year so far – around seven degrees above the seasonal average. Data indicates this was the earliest the mercury has reached 30°C in February in the past five years. The last time it happened before 16 February was in 2021, when the city reached 30.4°C on 11 February.

On Tuesday, the national capital, Delhi, remained unseasonably warm, with the maximum temperature at 30.9°C, about 6.5°C above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a cooler day, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 27°C and 14°C, respectively.

Air quality remains 'poor'

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 249. Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor'.

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR, cautioning residents about light rainfall expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas on February 18. This advisory also extends to neighboring cities, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The weather bulletin from IMD indicates that the capital city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of very light to light rain throughout the day.

The IMD further predicts gusty winds, with speeds potentially reaching 30-40 kmph, particularly during the morning hours. This will be followed by another short period of light rain expected in the afternoon. Regarding temperatures, the IMD forecasts maximum temperatures in Delhi to range between 26-28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to fall between 13-15 degrees Celsius.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Delhi-NCR Weather: National Capital sees light rain, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
PM Modi, Macron to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check affected routes
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for India AI Impact Summit 2026
Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali shares concern
Salim Khan hospitalised: Sanjay Dutt visits him; Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali
Delhi teen's father apologises over biker Sahil Dhaneshra's death in Dwarka crash, admits 'this is my son's mistake'
Delhi teen's father apologises over biker Sahil Dhaneshra's death in Dwarka cras
Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet in Bangladesh
Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Hindu leader sworn into Tarique Rahman’s cabinet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who scored perfect 100 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Madhav Viradya, Anay Jain & top 5 students who s
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement