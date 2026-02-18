Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital sees light rain a day after recording hottest February day in 5 years, IMD issues 'yellow' alert

The weather bulletin from IMD indicates that the capital city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of very light to light rain throughout the day.

Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain on Wednesday, marking a significant change in weather conditions after the city recorded its earliest 30°C-plus February temperature in five years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that light rainfall or drizzle was "very likely" across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. The weather department also predicted gusty winds, ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, in the afternoon.

Light rain brings relief from early heatwave

The showers follow an unusually warm spell that pushed temperatures well above seasonal norms. Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.6°C on Monday – the hottest day of the year so far – around seven degrees above the seasonal average. Data indicates this was the earliest the mercury has reached 30°C in February in the past five years. The last time it happened before 16 February was in 2021, when the city reached 30.4°C on 11 February.

VIDEO | Delhi wakes up to light rainfall. Early morning visuals from Kartavya Path, India Gate areas.#Delhi #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ouReGYUkx3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

On Tuesday, the national capital, Delhi, remained unseasonably warm, with the maximum temperature at 30.9°C, about 6.5°C above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a cooler day, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 27°C and 14°C, respectively.

Air quality remains 'poor'

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 249. Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor'.

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR, cautioning residents about light rainfall expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas on February 18. This advisory also extends to neighboring cities, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

The weather bulletin from IMD indicates that the capital city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of very light to light rain throughout the day.

The IMD further predicts gusty winds, with speeds potentially reaching 30-40 kmph, particularly during the morning hours. This will be followed by another short period of light rain expected in the afternoon. Regarding temperatures, the IMD forecasts maximum temperatures in Delhi to range between 26-28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to fall between 13-15 degrees Celsius.