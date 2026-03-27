Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital receives fresh spell of rain, IMD predicts more downpour, thunderstorm for next two days

A yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance.

Delhi-NCR today received light rains, thunderstorms and its surrounding areas are bracing for more rain and gusty winds for the next two days, with a fresh western disturbance set to bring widespread showers over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met has predicted thunderstorms with light rain in Delhi today, March 27, 2026, with light to very light rain and gusty winds expected throughout the day. A yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Sunday under the influence of a western disturbance.

The IMD said, "Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of March 28. Rise in maximum temperature by 1-2°C during the next 24 hours, fall by 3-4°C during the subsequent 24 hours, and rise by 2-3°C on March 28 and 29 and fall by 2-3°C thereafter."

Weather conditions in Delhi-NCR

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. On March 28, the weather is expected to improve with a partly cloudy sky and no major rain activity.

However, thunderstorm with rain is again expected in Noida on March 29, with similar conditions persisting on March 30.

Gurugram and Ghaziabad weather ppdate

Gurgaon is likely to experience a thunderstorm with rain on March 27, indicating unstable weather conditions.

The weather will improve slightly on March 28, with a partly cloudy sky and no major rainfall activity. Ghaziabad is also expected to witness a thunderstorm with rain on March 27, bringing a brief spell of unsettled weather.

The IMD has warned of gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with spells of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with official weather advisories