The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Delhi's weather for the coming days. On May 22, Thursday, Delhi sky is expected to remain partly cloudy. More rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the next two days, on Friday and Saturday. May 26 and May 27. Little rain showers and lightning are also predicted on May 27.

Delhi regional Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert but forecasts mix weather conditions, predicting partial cloudy sky. However, the humidity level will remain high along with heatwaves.

India's national capital Delhi and the NCR region, experienced heavy rainfall, hailstorms and thunderstorms on May 21, Wednesday. The temperature dropped significantly to maximum temperature recorded at 20.8°C, however the Air Quality Index remains in the 'poor' category.

The thunderstorm in Delhi affected roads and metro services. 4 deaths have been reported in Delhi-NCR, due to trees felling. Flight services were also affected due to high speed winds

City wise weather

1. Mumbai- According to Mumbai Regional Meteorological Center, more rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the city until May 24.

2. Kolkata- Kolkata Regional Meteorological Center has also issued an orange alert, and heavy rainfall, lightning is expected in the districts of Bengal.

3. Chandigarh, areas of Haryana and Rajasthan- IMD has predicted heatwaves in the isolated areas of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

4. Areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh- While, the northwest regions in these states along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, Thunderstorms and strong winds are likely to occur.

5. Other regions including Puducherry, Goa and Southern India will also experience early monsoon and rains for the next few days.