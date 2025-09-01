WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and impacted vehicular movement with more rains predicted on Tuesday.

As Delhi NCR witnessed heavy rainfall, massive traffic jams witnessed in the region, including on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram. Reports suggest cars queued almost bumper-to-bumper. The traffic jam reportedly stretched up to 7-8 kilometres and in some places for over 3 hours after heavy rain hit Gurugram Monday. "Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City," said District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram.

WFH for offices, online classes

With more rain predicted on Tuesday, offices have been advised to ask their employees to work from home. The school have been told to conduct online classes. "In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," DDMA said. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025.

Pathetic traffic management in Gurugram today. If it rains, it floods. If it drizzles, it jams. What kind of city is this? A tech hub or a water park with traffic signals? #Gurugram #DelhiNCR #Gurgaon pic.twitter.com/Rp5PaRepVd — Deepak Negi (@AdvDeepakNegi) September 1, 2025

More showers predicted

The Met forecast said that a spell of widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the next 24-36 hours. Incessant rains over the past few days led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna on Monday, prompting authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district.

Delhi too witnessed traffic snarls across multiple parts of the city on Monday following heavy rainfall throughout the day, severely impacting vehicular movement. Heavy congestion was reported from several key roads and intersections, with commuters stranded for hours in long queues of vehicles.