Delhi Weather Update: Delhi-NCR weather suddenly turned pleasant after strong and cool winds swept across the region, however, the city also experienced dust storm. In a big relief from the scorching heat, some drizzling was also witnessed. Some parts also witnessed heavy rains.

Amid the pleasent weather, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degree celcius and minimum temperature of 27 degree celcius with winds flowing at the speed of 6 kilometre per hour. Winds swept across many regions of Delhi-NCR bringing the temperature to a slight low in the weekend. At some places rain-like cloud persisted.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with rains and lightning are expected in North-Western India till May 12 and Central India till May 14. However, after that its speed would becom low. Temperatures to range between 37–39 degrees Celsius with sustained NW winds gusting up to 35 kmph. The IMD also said that western disturbance persists as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Saturday, May 10. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 37°C and 27°C, respectively. Strong surface winds up to 50km/h are also expected in the capital today. The IMD also forecasts thunderstorms, rainfall, and a decrease in maximum temperatures.