Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall, issues 'orange' alert for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Haryana; Check full forecast here

The IMD had earlier issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the National Capital Region on Monday, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi and its surrounding areas, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. The weather department also predicted moderate dust storms and wind speeds of 50-70 kmph.

IMD warns of gusty winds and reduced visibility

The IMD had earlier issued yellow alerts across parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, warning of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Gusty winds between 30-40 kmph, with speeds reaching up to 50 kmph, were recorded, reducing visibility to less than 500 meters in parts of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The orange alert is expected to remain in place till 6 pm.

Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan to face heavy r ain, dust storm and strong winds

Several areas across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan may witness dust storms followed by thunderstorms and light rain. Wind speeds could reach 60-80 kmph, with gusty conditions likely to disrupt normal activity.

In Haryana, locations such as Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Mahendragarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, and Nuh are expected to experience dust storms, lightning, and light rainfall along with strong winds.

Delhi weather tomorrow

For March 31, the IMD expects the sky to remain generally cloudy in Delhi. Light drizzle or very light rain may occur between the afternoon and evening hours. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature may stay between 18°C and 20°C. Both are expected to remain close to normal levels. Surface winds are likely to blow from the southeast at speeds up to 10 kmph in the morning.

Impact on commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a series of advisories via social media, urging commuters to avoid low-lying underpasses. At Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), several flights were put on hold or diverted as pilots awaited clearer windows for takeoff and landing.

Residents in parts of East Delhi and Noida reported localised power cuts as a precautionary measure due to high-speed winds and sparking overhead cables.

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' catogery

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 194 on Sunday evening, placing it in the 'moderate' category. An AQI in this range may cause mild discomfort for sensitive individuals, but it is generally considered acceptable for most people.

However, continued weather fluctuations could impact air quality levels in the coming days.