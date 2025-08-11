Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...
INDIA
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 97 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. The minimum daytime temperature is anticipated to be between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.
The capital city is anticipated to experience rainfall on August 11, with further downpours expected from August 13 to August 15.
Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 76 at 4 pm on August 10. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 58, Noida 68, Greater Noida 77, and Ghaziabad 80.
According to an X post from the Delhi regional Met Department, light to moderate rainfall is probable in areas including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnaur. The IMD has not issued any warnings for Delhi NCR regions such as Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad, Rewari, Jhajjar, and Ghaziabad.
An orange alert has been issued for Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, while Karnal, Ambala, and Panchkula are under a yellow alert.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued for several areas, including Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, and Barabanki. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Maharjganj, Bijnor, Meerut, and Saharanpur.
On Sunday morning, the Yamuna River in Delhi was observed flowing near the warning mark following heavy rainfall the previous day. At the Old Yamuna Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, the water level was recorded below the 204.20-metre mark. Today, the water level under the bridge has eased, flowing within a normal range.
After a dry start to the year in Delhi, with only 10.5mm of rainfall in the first four months, rainfall has since increased significantly, reaching nearly 700mm. Following the intense rain spell on Saturday, Delhi’s annual rainfall has reached a total of 706.7mm, which is over 91% of the annual rainfall mark.