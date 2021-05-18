Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts rain in several parts of North India

With Cyclone Tauktae making landfall in Gujarat, the Delhi-NCR region, along with other parts of North India, is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday (May 18), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ghaziabad, Dadri, Chapraula, Hapur, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Khekra, Hindon-AF station, Moradabad, Hathras, Firozabad, Badayun, Aligarh, Bayana, Mehndipur, Alwar, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Rajgarh, Viratnagar, Kairthal, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Pilani, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next two hours.

Delhi's air quality was in the "moderate" category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood at 129 at 8.05 am.

While the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent.

