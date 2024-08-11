Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Capital for next few days; check full forecast

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Viral video: Daredevil man walks barefoot among massive crocodiles, watch

'Our finances are an open book': Sebi chief Madhabi Buch, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passes away at 93

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

Nikkhil Advani films ranked from best to worst

5 best cars for long road trips in India

5 best cars for long road trips in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years, classic shows now only available on...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Capital for next few days; check full forecast

Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 32.8 degree Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts more showers in Capital for next few days; check full forecast
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, sending the morning traffic out of gear and led to collection of water in many places.

The Public Works Department said it received 20 complaints of waterlogging during the day, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received five complaints of similar nature as well as uprooting of trees.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 32.8 degree Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Rainfall was witnessed in east Delhi, south, and western parts of the city. The Ridge observatory recorded 22.8 mm of rain from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Rohtak Road, the highway that connects the city to Haryana, saw heavy jams in the wake of the rain.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate routes accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from IP College towards Mall Road due to water logging near Khyber Pass. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.

Humidity remained between 92 per cent and 91 per cent.

The met department predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The Lodhi Road observatory had received 12 mm rain from 11.30 pm on Friday till 2.30 am on Saturday. Ridge observatory received 5.8 mm and Aya Nagar observatory received 1.6 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category of the past 24 hours till 4 pm on Saturday with a reading of 71, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI.)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Aman Sehrawat after Olympic bronze win, says 'your life is an inspiration'

Bangladesh crisis: Centre constitutes panel to assess situation alongside Indo-Bangladesh border

Bangladesh crisis: Centre constitutes panel to assess situation alongside Indo-Bangladesh border

World's largest Hindu temple, it's not in India, has references to Ramayana, Mahabharata, is located in...

World's largest Hindu temple, it's not in India, has references to Ramayana, Mahabharata, is located in...

Salaries of staff of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia will leave you shocked

Salaries of staff of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence Antilia will leave you shocked

Why do Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on battlefield?

Why do Israeli soldiers wear ‘chef’s hats’ on battlefield?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

In pics: 6 beautiful places in India for solo travelling

Most expensive car number plates in India

Most expensive car number plates in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement