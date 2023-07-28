Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

Delhi and the National Capital Region will witness light to heavy rainfall till July 29 as per IMD updates.

As per the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness light to heavy rainfall even tomorrow (July 29). Along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh will also receive light to heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued several alerts for different states including Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 29.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day in several parts of the state. Many areas even faced waterlogging leading to heavy traffic jam.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim till July 29. As per IMD, heavy rainfall will also be seen in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Similarly, Maharashtra remains in the grips of lashing rainfall creating utter difficulty for commuters. BMC had declared a holiday in schools and colleges in view of the flood-like situation triggered by rains in the state.

