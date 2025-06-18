INDIA
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR region, forecasting a five-day spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR region, forecasting a five-day spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 18 to 23. While the change in weather might bring respite from heat, it may also disrupt normal lives.
On Friday and Saturday, a sudden dust storms and light to moderate rain hit Delhi-NCR, causing waterlogging in various areas and leading to widespread damage. Wind speeds were recorded 74kmph, uprooting trees and causing damage to infrastructures.
Unfortunately, three people lost their lives in two separate incidents caused by the strong winds. Moreover, the inclement weather also led to traffic congestion in various places.
Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued a warning for more rainfall and strong winds over the next few days. As per the weather forecast, the national capital is expected to witness cloudy skies with light rain showers by evening.
On May 19 and 20, the weather is likely to remain stable with partly cloudy skies, light rain and strong winds. Between May 21 and 23, the weather department has predicted a similar weather condition for Delhi-NCR, with light rain and strong winds likely to continue.
During this time, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 37-40 degrees celsius while the minimum may remain between 26-29 degrees celsius.
