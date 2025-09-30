Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, and cloudy skies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad on..., check forecast here

The weather in Delhi-NCR has remained cloudy and comfortable for the last two days, with a dip in the sting of the sun and humidity.

After weeks of long-lasting heat, residents of Delhi-NCR can expect some relief as light rain is forecast for today and tomorrow (September 30–October 1), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather agencies. The showers are likely to bring a noticeable dip in temperatures.

For the past two days, the region has seen cloudy skies and reduced sunshine, making the weather slightly more comfortable. However, daytime heat has continued, with little change in overall temperatures. Dense cloud cover is expected today, raising hopes of a cooler spell.

Light rainfall has been predicted across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida over the next two days. The maximum temperature, currently hovering between 35 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, is likely to fall to around 32 degrees Celsius as the rain sets in.

This September has felt unusually hot. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius - the highest temperature for the month in the past two years - while Monday’s maximum was 37.5 degrees Celsius. The last time the capital saw such high September heat was in 2023, when the mercury touched 38.6 degrees Celsius. Night-time temperatures have also been unusually warm, with Monday’s minimum of 28.2 degrees Celsius recorded at more than five degrees above normal.

High humidity has added to the discomfort, ranging from 57 to 76 percent, leaving many residents feeling drained. The IMD has forecast Tuesday’s temperatures at a more moderate 25 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, with drizzle and overcast skies expected to bring some relief.

Meanwhile, air quality continues to be a concern. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 120 on Monday, in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI of 0-50 is rated ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, and levels above 200 ‘poor’.